Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Issued By Zacks Research

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Schneider National in a research report issued on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Schneider National’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Schneider National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Schneider National stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Schneider National by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

