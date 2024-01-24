Q3 Asset Management Acquires Shares of 3,122 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.21. 602,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,267. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $85.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.