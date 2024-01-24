Q3 Asset Management Buys New Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMB. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.85. 4,738,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,447,693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.13. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $89.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3643 per share. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

