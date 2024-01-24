Q3 Asset Management Makes New $224,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

Get Our Latest Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $874.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,540. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $557.68 and a 12 month high of $881.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $820.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $757.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.