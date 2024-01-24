Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

Shares of WDAY traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.10. The company had a trading volume of 570,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,573. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,232.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.50 and a 1 year high of $297.44.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

