Q3 Asset Management Purchases 18,770 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,239,000 after buying an additional 569,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,118,000 after buying an additional 397,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after buying an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.29. 2,292,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,899. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

