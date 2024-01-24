Q3 Asset Management Purchases Shares of 17,281 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. Oracle makes up approximately 0.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,509,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,175,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024,556. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

