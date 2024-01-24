Q3 Asset Management Sells 28,224 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Q3 Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,224 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,795,000 after buying an additional 2,373,669 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,550,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,876,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,771,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,533,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. 371,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,217. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

