Q3 Asset Management Takes Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises about 1.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned 0.15% of VanEck Oil Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,177,000 after acquiring an additional 476,308 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,704 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,112,000 after acquiring an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,894,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,901,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.01. 278,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,857. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.65 and its 200-day moving average is $326.28. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $246.04 and a 52 week high of $364.08.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

