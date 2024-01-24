Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Sono-Tek Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 18th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sono-Tek’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
SOTK stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.
In other news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $35,048.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $90,612 in the last three months. 6.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
