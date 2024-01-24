Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 823,288 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 650,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QFIN

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $586.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qifu Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Qifu Technology by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Qifu Technology by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qifu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.