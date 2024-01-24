QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 1,671,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 21,876,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QS

QuantumScape Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a current ratio of 24.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $250,856.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,934.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $100,271.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 793,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,015.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $250,856.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,934.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 641,645 shares of company stock worth $4,717,198. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.