Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.25

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$37.25 and last traded at C$37.25, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.00.

Quebecor Stock Up 6.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

