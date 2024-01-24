Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $6.49

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.23. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 154 shares traded.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.