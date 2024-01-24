Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $6.49

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.23. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 154 shares traded.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Qurate Retail
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.