R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 195,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,401,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 6.3% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.44. 1,486,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,639. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

