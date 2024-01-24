R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 7,041 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,029,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,021,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,106,000 after acquiring an additional 94,899 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,321,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,080 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 271,137 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.94. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $85.03.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

