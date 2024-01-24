R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,417,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after buying an additional 102,753 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,563,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,654. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

