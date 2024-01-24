R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 22,799 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,799 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.23. 991,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,524. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $28.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

