Raymond James Trims TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Target Price to $26.00

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

TXO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. 17,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,327. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. TXO Partners has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.38 million. TXO Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 20.38%. Equities analysts forecast that TXO Partners will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Keith A. Hutton bought 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $3,168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,122,215 shares in the company, valued at $54,950,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $25,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,478,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Hutton acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $3,168,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,122,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,950,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the second quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the third quarter worth about $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 125.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Articles

