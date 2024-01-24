RB Global, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:RBA)

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

RB Global has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years. RB Global has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RB Global to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. RB Global has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $68.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.85.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. Analysts expect that RB Global will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in RB Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth $587,759,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 134.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in RB Global by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RB Global during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

