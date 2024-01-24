RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $273.13 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.84 and a 200-day moving average of $240.79. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.