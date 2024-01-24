Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.80

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 160101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Real Brokerage

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $214.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.11 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 99.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Real Brokerage

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAX. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.