Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cargojet (CJT)

Cargojet (TSE: CJT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/22/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$142.00 to C$145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$100.00 to C$121.00.
- 1/16/2024 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$187.00 to C$184.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$125.00 to C$155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$110.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2024 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2024 – Cargojet was upgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$102.00.
- 1/5/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$109.00 to C$129.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2023 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$159.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Cargojet Price Performance
TSE CJT traded down C$4.39 on Wednesday, hitting C$119.50. 48,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,889. Cargojet Inc. has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$135.27. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$109.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$98.72.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.55). Cargojet had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of C$214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 3.2827239 EPS for the current year.
Cargojet Cuts Dividend
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
