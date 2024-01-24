ReddCoin Trading Down 49.7% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 33.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $872.99 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00165670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014582 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

