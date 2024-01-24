Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $7.95

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.95, but opened at $8.19. Redfin shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 1,066,544 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Redfin Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 957.88% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,714 shares of company stock worth $583,075. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 3,238.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

