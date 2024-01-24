Redwoods Acquisition (RWOD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Redwoods Acquisition (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance

RWOD stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Redwoods Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwoods Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 0.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

