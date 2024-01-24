Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.00.

RRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Regal Rexnord

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

In related news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $138.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.79. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently -777.78%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.