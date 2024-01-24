Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 867 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,971 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.9% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $209.31. The stock had a trading volume of 74,281,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,977,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.07 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $665.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.87.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

