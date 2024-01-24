Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of APD stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.08. 655,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,597. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $320.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

