Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 20.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 17.1% in the third quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 47,116,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,003,211. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

