Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $639.72. 366,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $644.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $595.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.57.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.