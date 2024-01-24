Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.44. 2,070,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,814. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

