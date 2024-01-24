Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $115.11. 441,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,799. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.86 and a 200 day moving average of $112.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

