Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $45.77 on Wednesday, reaching $1,272.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,704. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,054.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $934.71. The company has a market cap of $595.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.10 and a 52-week high of $1,284.55.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,300.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

