Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $145,000 in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,276 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 574.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1,615.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 193.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock remained flat at $10.53 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 131,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,160. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.24.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

