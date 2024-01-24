Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,260 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.9% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Family CFO Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,002,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 83,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 671,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $324.66. The company had a trading volume of 614,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,340. The company has a market cap of $106.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $325.70.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.