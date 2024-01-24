Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Chubb by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.34. 1,097,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,878. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.33. The company has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $244.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

