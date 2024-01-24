Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 563 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 86.2% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after buying an additional 1,626,056 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.00. 6,074,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,029,108. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $62.45. The company has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

