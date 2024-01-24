Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 0.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after buying an additional 560,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,497,374,000 after buying an additional 361,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,249,000 after buying an additional 403,527 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR traded up $8.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.81. 2,453,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,256. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.26. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

