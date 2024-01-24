Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Position Increased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $18,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,953,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,532,000 after purchasing an additional 500,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,419,000 after buying an additional 47,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,099,000 after buying an additional 50,623 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,243,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,228,000 after buying an additional 93,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,333.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $282.12. 76,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,434. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.70 and a fifty-two week high of $295.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.38 and its 200-day moving average is $272.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

