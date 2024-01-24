Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Posts Earnings Results

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.09. Renasant has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $38.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Renasant by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNST. StockNews.com cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

