Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Posts Earnings Results

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.
Renasant Stock Performance
NASDAQ RNST opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.09. Renasant has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $38.40.
Renasant Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.
Institutional Trading of Renasant
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNST. StockNews.com cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Renasant
Renasant Company Profile
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Renasant
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.