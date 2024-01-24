Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Trading 6.3% Higher

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 219,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 468,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.23.

Get Repay alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RPAY

Repay Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Repay had a negative net margin of 14.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Repay

In other news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $742,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Repay by 325.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Repay by 53.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Repay during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Repay during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.