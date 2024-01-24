Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, January 25th.

RBCAA stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

In other news, EVP Juan Montano sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $255,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,877.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 59.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 150.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

