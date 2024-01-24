Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BDG)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year. Raymond James also issued estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance
Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$262.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$260.15 million.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Dividend Announcement
