Resolute Mining’s (RSG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.36) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

RSG traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 21.40 ($0.27). The stock had a trading volume of 84,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,805. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.91. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The stock has a market cap of £455.82 million, a PE ratio of 713.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

