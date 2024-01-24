Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RVNC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.28. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.42% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The company had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.49 million. Research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

