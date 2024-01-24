Reviewing Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management 51.79% 91.07% 63.58% CI Financial 2.23% 36.35% 5.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 4.31 $1.92 billion $1.21 32.43 CI Financial $1.80 billion 1.04 $230.57 million $0.23 52.00

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and CI Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than CI Financial. Brookfield Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brookfield Asset Management and CI Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 1 2 6 1 2.70 CI Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus target price of $40.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.47%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than CI Financial.

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 105.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CI Financial pays out 256.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats CI Financial on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

