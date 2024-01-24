Reviewing CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) & Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Free Report) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

CP ALL Public pays an annual dividend of $7.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 51.1%. Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. CP ALL Public pays out 66.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CP ALL Public and Sendas Distribuidora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CP ALL Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares CP ALL Public and Sendas Distribuidora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A Sendas Distribuidora 1.27% 19.80% 2.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CP ALL Public and Sendas Distribuidora’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A $10.86 1.31 Sendas Distribuidora $10.56 billion 0.35 $236.31 million $0.60 23.02

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than CP ALL Public. CP ALL Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sendas Distribuidora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora beats CP ALL Public on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CP ALL Public

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through four segments: Convenience stores, Wholesale, Retail and Mall, and Other. The company also operates frozen food plants and bakeries; distributes various commercial cards and tickets, catalog merchandises, and food and non-food products; and retails health and beauty products. In addition, it offers bill payment, software development, information system design and development, logistics, digital healthcare, medical consultancy, delivery rental, storage, marketing and consulting, research and development, and microbiologic and scientific laboratory services. Further, the company engages in the e-commerce, insurance broker, and telecommunication businesses. Additionally, it operates training centers and educational institutions; produces ready meals; and trades and retails equipment, as well as offers maintenance of convenience stores equipment. The company was formerly known as C.P. Seven Eleven Public Company Limited. CP ALL Public Company Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

