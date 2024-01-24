Reviewing Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk N/A N/A N/A Frontier Communications Parent 2.90% 3.22% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Frontier Communications Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 1 0 0 2.00 Frontier Communications Parent 1 2 5 1 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.42%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk $10.31 billion N/A $1.33 billion N/A N/A Frontier Communications Parent $5.79 billion 1.02 $441.00 million $0.68 35.37

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications Parent.

Volatility & Risk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services. The Consumer segment provides fixed wireline, pay TV, and internet services; and other telecommunication services to home customers. The Enterprise segment offers end-to-end solution to corporate and institutions. The Wholesale and International Business segment provides interconnection services, leased lines, satellite, very small aperture terminal, broadband access, information technology services, data, and internet services to other licensed operator companies and institutions. The Other segment offers digital content products, big data, business to business commerce, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company also engages in leasing of towers and other telecommunication services; provision of consultation service of hardware, computer software, and data center, as well as multimedia portal services; property development and management; trading service related to information and technology, multimedia, entertainment, and investment; and digital content exchange hub services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

