REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Announces Dividend of $1.20

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 1.1953 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEPI traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $56.24. 94,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,535. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07.

